Italian policemen patrol Albanian coast for the first time

Tirana, 17 July 2018 (MIA) - The Italian policemen are starting to patrol with their Albanian colleagues for the first time this summer in the main tourist towns along Albanian coast to facilitate the contact with the Italian tourists. Policemen are uniformed, but have no right to intervene and are unarmed.

Following an agreement signed between Interior Ministers of Italy and of Albania, six Italian policemen are patrolling with their Albanian colleagues in the most popular Albania’s coastal towns - Vlore, Saranda and Durres.

Groups made up of six policemen will change every 15 days and will remain in Albania until Aug. 31.

"We have signed same agreements with ministries of interior of Macedonia, Kosovo, Croatia and Montenegro within the framework of good cooperation and measures for increasing the security during tourist season. All this is in favour of tourists from mentioned countries to facilitate communication not only with Albanian authorities, but also with diplomatic and consular offices," General Director of Albania's State Police Ardi Veliu said.

Macedonian police patrolled along the Albanian coast for the first time last year and they were mainly deployed in the area of the city of Saranda, while Albanian policemen were patrolling along coast of Ohrid Lake, namely in Struga. sk/08:56

