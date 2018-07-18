New round of Belgrade-Pristina dialogue in Brussels
- Wednesday, July 18, 2018 10:32 AM
Brussels, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo counterpart Hashim Thaci are set to meet in Brussels on Wednesday, in the framework of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue for normalization of relations, under the auspices of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.
Mogherini's office has said the meeting will review prior achievements and aim to enhance activities over a comprehensive agreement between Serbia and Kosovo.
EC Spokesperson Maja Kocijancic said discussions would take place in different formats, even direct talks between the Serbian and Kosovo representatives, without Mogherini's presence. ik/10:31
