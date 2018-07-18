МИА Лого
Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 

Mogherini meets Vucic and Thaci in Brussels

Wednesday, July 18, 2018  1:17 PM

Brussels, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini hosted Wednesday a meeting within the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo President Hashim Thaci.

"The High Representative and the two Presidents reviewed the progress made in the discussions on the framework of a legally binding agreement on comprehensive normalisation of relations between the two sides. They agreed to reconvene in a few weeks' time to continue their work," Mogherini's Office said in a press release. ik/13:16

