Albania and Kosovo to unite as confederation, says Self-Determination leader

Tirana, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - Albin Kurti, leader of Kosovo's Self-Determination movement, has reiterated his political goal for national unification of Albanians, saying the project is not in conflict with the one of the EU.

"I am not against the EU. On the contrary, I am a big advocate of the EU and believe it should be protected. I believe that stable and permanent peace bears the name of the European Union. However, I also favor a state of well-being, which combines economic growth with social justice," Kurti told Albanian national TV station RTSH.

Although the Self-Determination project goes against the Kosovo Constitution and is also not supported by the international community, Kurti says there is an option for its realization prior to the EU accession.

"We could become a confederation or federation over an interim period. If we accelerate unification steps, this could occur prior to the EU accession," he stressed.

Kurti also said recently that many Albanians in Albania want the unification, highlighting the need for a referendum "at which the people will decide". ik/08:36

