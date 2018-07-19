МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, July 19, 2018, 

Turkey ends state of emergency after two years

Thursday, July 19, 2018  1:28 PM

Turkey ends state of emergency after two years

Ankara, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - The Turkish government has ended the nationwide state of emergency that was imposed two years ago after a failed coup attempt, state media say.

Under the state of emergency, tens of thousands of people were arrested or dismissed from their jobs, the BBC reported.

However the government has decided against extending it again after seven three-month renewals.

The decision comes weeks after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won re-election.

During the campaign, opposition candidates said that the first thing they would do if they won would be to end the state of emergency.

More than 107,000 people have been removed from public sector jobs by emergency decree since the state of emergency began and more than 50,000 people have been imprisoned pending trial, according to official statistics and NGOs.

Many of those dismissed are alleged to be supporters of the exiled Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, who lives in the United States and is a former ally of Erdogan.

Turkey accuses Gulen and his followers of organising the coup, but he denies it.

The 2016 coup attempt saw parliament bombed by military aircraft and more than 250 people killed. ba/13:28

###

 

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
6/7/2018 6:56:51 PM Justice Minister: Turkish courts handed jail terms to over 2,000 suspects over failed coup
4/18/2018 8:45:13 PM Turkish parliament approves extension of state of emergency
10/17/2017 8:36:07 PM Turkey extends state of emergency rule for another 3 months
8/1/2017 11:10:10 AM Turkey coup trial: Almost 500 to appear in court
7/31/2017 6:24:18 PM Turkey says detains more than 1,000 in latest anti-terror raids

Mosaic

Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams 'proudly' seeking mental health help

Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams says she ...

Kate Winslet and Diane Keaton for new film

Kate Winslet and Diane Keaton are to team up for t...

Saudi Arabia bans video games after children’s deaths

Saudi Arabia says it’s banning a long list of popu...

Finland launches limited-edition lager to mark Trump-Putin meeting

Beer bottles with labels depicting US President Do...

'Game of Thrones' leads Emmys field with 22 nominations

HBO's fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" led the field...

Top