Friday, July 20, 2018, 

Russia summons Greek ambassador in Moscow amid diplomatic row

Friday, July 20, 2018  5:26 PM

Moscow, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - Russia's government has summoned the Greek ambassador to protest the expulsion of two Russian diplomats, as part of a dispute over Macedonia's plans to become a NATO member, The Associated Press reports. 

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement it summoned Ambassador Andreas Friganas on Friday to express "decisive protest against continued anti-Russian statements by the Greek side."

Greece expelled the diplomats based at the Russian Embassy in Athens last week amid allegations they helped fund protests against a Greece-Macedonia agreement that would allow Macedonia to join NATO.

Earlier this week, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman accused the Greek government of participating in "dirty provocations." The Greek Foreign Ministry snapped back that "the constant disrespect for Greece must stop."

Russia strongly opposes NATO expansion to areas once under Moscow's influence. lk/17:25

