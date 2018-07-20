EC: Kosovo tariffs can affect regional trade

Brussels, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - The European Commission has asked the Kosovo government for urgent clarifications after it introduced tariffs on produces, MIA reports from Brussels.

It sent a letter to the authorities in Kosovo warning them on the negative effects it can have on regional trade.

The European Commission says that it expects the obligations from the EU-Kosovo Stabilization and Association Agreement to be met and it underscores the importance of regional cooperation.

This week, Kosovo introduced temporary measure rising by 30 percent customs duties on imported fruits and vegetables. The 90-day measure is imposed on all countries exporting fruits and vegetables to Kosovo. ba/18:52

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.