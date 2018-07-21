Swiss daily says division could be solution for Kosovo
- Saturday, July 21, 2018 12:34 PM
Bern, 21 July 2018 (MIA) - A leading Swiss newspaper has said that an exchange of territory could be the solution for Kosovo.
The Neue Zürcher Zeitung said in a comment on Friday that Kosovo and Serbia should find a solution to the conflict on their own, including a possible exchange of territories as a solution.
The comment said that the exchange of territories should be possible under rules set by the European Union if that would bring reconcile the one-time enemies, N1 reports.
US Ambassador in Pristina Greg Delawie refused to discuss the possible division of Kosovo in an interview to the Rubikon TV and his refusal was interpreted as a change in Washington’s stand. Delawie later Tweeted a warning to ignore what he said was fake news about the interview.
Analysts in Belgrade believe that there is no change in stand on Kosovo in the West, adding that the division of Kosovo or an exchange of territories is not an option. sk/12:32
