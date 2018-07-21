Belgrade-Pristina dialogue resumes in September

Brussels, 21 July 2018 (MIA) - The next meeting of the Serbia and Kosovo presidents Aleksandar Vucic and Hashim Thaci will take place at the beginning of September, said a European Commission’s spokesperson Maja Kocijancic in a statement for Kosovo media.

Speaking for the news portal gazetaexpress.com, the Spokesperson for the Foreign and Security Policy, Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations said the presidents agreed to hold the next meeting within the dialogue on normalisation of relations between the two countries at the beginning of September, N1 reports.

“The two presidents had reviewed the achieved progress during the last meeting chaired by the High Representative (Federica Mogherini) on July 18 and agreed to meet again at the beginning of September,” said Kocijancic.

The September meeting will be the third meeting of the final part of the dialogue, which is expected to be concluded by the legally binding agreement on normalisation of relations between Serbia and Kosovo. The foreign representatives involved in the dialogue asked for intensifying of the talks until a final solution is reached by the spring next year. sk/15:59

###

