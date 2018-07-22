Train in Greece hits, kills 2 migrants near Turkish border
- Sunday, July 22, 2018 11:31 AM
Athens, 22 July 2018 (MIA) - Greek police say two migrants have been killed in northeastern Greece, hit by the same local train in two separate incidents, AP reports.
Police in the city of Alexandroupolis say the train on the Alexandroupolis-Ormenio line runs parallel to the Greek-Turkish border a few kilometers (miles) to the east. It hit two people walking on the tracks at 12:50 am Saturday, shortly after its departure from Alexandroupolis. Police say one was killed and the other seriously injured.
Migrants crossing into Greece from Turkey often use rail tracks to walk along at night.
The train driver reported the incident and was delayed. Only minutes after resuming its journey, at 2:20 am, the train fatally hit a third person.
The victims’ identities or nationalities were not known. sk/11:30
