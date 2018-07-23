Montenegro and Greece to sign Mostar Peace Charter
- Monday, July 23, 2018 8:44 AM
Mostar, 23 July 2018 (MIA) - Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic and Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras are set to sign the Mostar Peace Charter on Monday, the 14. anniversary from the reconstruction of the Stari Most (Old Bridge) in the Bosnia-Herzegovina town.
Markovic and Tsipras will sign the charter a year after Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and two years after BiH Council of Ministers Chairman Denis Zvizdic.
The Mostar Peace Charter promotes peace, stability, trust and cooperation. ik/08:43
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 8:43 PM | Stalemate over WikiLeaks Assange's future 'coming to a head'
The diplomatic impasse over Julian Assange’s six-year stay in Ecuador’s London embassy is coming to ...
- 8:14 PM | Germany’s Roth commends Macedonia’s historic progress towards EU, NATO membership
Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office, commended Monday Ma...
- 7:32 PM | At least 200 more foster families needed to provide appropriate care for each child
At least 200 more foster families are needed to provide adequate conditions for children without par...
- 7:15 PM | DUI's Ahmeti: State interests above partisan politics
Representatives of the ruling parties and the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE have their differences whe...
- 6:48 PM | Unambiguous referendum question is a must, VMRO-DPMNE’s Miskoski says
Main differences between the ruling parties and opposition VMRO-DPMNE are related to the formulation...