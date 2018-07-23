Montenegro and Greece to sign Mostar Peace Charter

Mostar, 23 July 2018 (MIA) - Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic and Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras are set to sign the Mostar Peace Charter on Monday, the 14. anniversary from the reconstruction of the Stari Most (Old Bridge) in the Bosnia-Herzegovina town.

Markovic and Tsipras will sign the charter a year after Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and two years after BiH Council of Ministers Chairman Denis Zvizdic.

The Mostar Peace Charter promotes peace, stability, trust and cooperation. ik/08:43

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.