МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Monday, July 23, 2018, 

Residents flee forest fire near Athens

Monday, July 23, 2018  1:40 PM

Residents flee forest fire near Athens

Athens, 23 July 2018 (MIA) - A fire burning a pine forest in a mountainous area west of Athens has prompted nearby residents to flee their homes, as smoke from the blaze turned much of the sky over the Greek capital orange, AP reports.

The fire department said five water-dropping planes and two helicopters were battling the blaze Monday in the Geraneia mountains near the seaside settlement of Kineta between Athens and Corinth, along with 30 firetrucks and 70 firefighters.

Footage from Greek TV station Skai showed the fire burning inside yards, with residents escaping in cars and on mopeds.

High temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) have been predicted for Greece, and authorities have warned the risk of forest fires is high.

Forest fires are common in Greece during the hot, dry summers. ik/13:39

 

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
6/1/2018 4:39:13 PM Large fire breaks out in northern Athens suburb park
8/14/2017 9:55:12 AM Forest fire endangers neighborhood north-east of Athens
7/31/2017 11:00:59 AM Forest fire near Makedonski Brod still active
7/15/2017 12:17:10 PM Month long ban on entering woods introduced to prevent forest fires
7/19/2015 4:55:37 PM Forest fire breaks out in Kumanovo region

Mosaic

World Cup oracle cat adopted by Russian family

Achilles, a white-furred Hermitage male cat, who g...

Sunken Russian warship off Korean island may carry $130B worth of gold

A South Korean company's claim to have found a sun...

Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams 'proudly' seeking mental health help

Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams says she ...

Kate Winslet and Diane Keaton for new film

Kate Winslet and Diane Keaton are to team up for t...

Saudi Arabia bans video games after children’s deaths

Saudi Arabia says it’s banning a long list of popu...

Top