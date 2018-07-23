Residents flee forest fire near Athens
- Monday, July 23, 2018 1:40 PM
Athens, 23 July 2018 (MIA) - A fire burning a pine forest in a mountainous area west of Athens has prompted nearby residents to flee their homes, as smoke from the blaze turned much of the sky over the Greek capital orange, AP reports.
The fire department said five water-dropping planes and two helicopters were battling the blaze Monday in the Geraneia mountains near the seaside settlement of Kineta between Athens and Corinth, along with 30 firetrucks and 70 firefighters.
Footage from Greek TV station Skai showed the fire burning inside yards, with residents escaping in cars and on mopeds.
High temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) have been predicted for Greece, and authorities have warned the risk of forest fires is high.
Forest fires are common in Greece during the hot, dry summers. ik/13:39
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 8:43 PM | Stalemate over WikiLeaks Assange's future 'coming to a head'
The diplomatic impasse over Julian Assange’s six-year stay in Ecuador’s London embassy is coming to ...
- 8:14 PM | Germany’s Roth commends Macedonia’s historic progress towards EU, NATO membership
Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office, commended Monday Ma...
- 7:32 PM | At least 200 more foster families needed to provide appropriate care for each child
At least 200 more foster families are needed to provide adequate conditions for children without par...
- 7:15 PM | DUI's Ahmeti: State interests above partisan politics
Representatives of the ruling parties and the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE have their differences whe...
- 6:48 PM | Unambiguous referendum question is a must, VMRO-DPMNE’s Miskoski says
Main differences between the ruling parties and opposition VMRO-DPMNE are related to the formulation...