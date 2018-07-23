One dead, 25 hurt in Greece fires

Athens, 23 July 2018 (MIA) - At least one person was killed and 25 others injured as wild fires tore through woodland and villages around Athens on Monday, Greek authorities said, as blazes caused widespread damage in Sweden and other northern European nations.

Greek premier Alexis Tsipras cut short a visit to Bosnia to help coordinate firefighting operations as at least three major fires fanned by high winds burned out of control, AFP reports.

More than 300 firefighters, five aircraft and two helicopters have been mobilised to tackle the "extremely difficult" situation, Athens fire chief Achille Tzouvaras said.

"We already have one dead" in the town of Rafina, north east of Athens, vice president of Greece's Ekav emergency service Ert Miltiadis Vyronas told national television.

Ekav said it had transferred 25 people to hospital, among them four who were seriously injured.

Fire service spokesman Stavroula Maliri said Athens had asked other EU nations to send reinforcements to help tackle the fires.

Video footage showed inhabitants fleeing the fires by car, with several buildings and homes damaged, as the region of Attica - where Athens is situated - declared a state of emergency.

"If I hadn't left, I'd have been burned," a 67-year-old resident who gave her name as Maria told AFP.

Near the town of Marathon, several residents fled to safety along the beach, while some 600 children were evacuated from holiday camps in the area.

Tsipras said that "all emergency forces have been mobilised" to battle fires along at least three fronts.

Emergency services were banking on a drop in 60-kilometre-per-hour winds but the forecast for the region - which has experienced temperatures topping 40 Celsius - suggest conditions would remain challenging into Tuesday.

Smoke from the blazes blotted out the sun over the famed Parthenon temple in Athens, where some ministries closed in the afternoon due to the soaring heat. lk/22:54

