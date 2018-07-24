More than 20 dead in fires near Athens: government

Athens, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - The worst forest fires to hit Greece in a decade have claimed the lives of at least 24 people near Athens as they attempted to flee the flames in cars or on foot, Reuters reports.

Greece’s coast guard says the bodies of three women and a child have been found at sea close to where wildfires are raging near the country’s capital, taking the death toll to at least 24.

More than 100 people have been injured in the fires that continue to burn on either side of Athens, charring farms and forests, and sending people fleeing to beaches so they can be evacuated on Navy vessels, yachts and fishing boats. Ambulance Service deputy director Miltiadis Mylonas said early on Tuesday the number of casualties is likely to rise as more gutted homes and cars are checked.

Greece is seeking assistance from the European Union to battle the fires, which have destroyed dozens of homes, burned cars and prompted tourists and Greeks to flee to beaches east of Athens for dramatic rescues by boats.

It’s believed no Australians have been injured in the fires.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been in contact with the Australian Embassy in Athens, which has confirmed with local authorities that no Australians are known to be affected by forest fires.

A DFAT spokeswoman said the Embassy would continue to monitor the situation closely.

“It took people by surprise and the events happened very fast,” he said.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras cut short a visit to Bosnia on Monday and returned to Athens to preside over an emergency response meeting with fire chiefs and government officials.

Two major forest fires are burning out of control on either side of Greece’s capital, burning houses, prompting residents to flee and turning the sky over Athens a hazy orange from the smoke.

A coast guard helicopter and vessel were searching the sea near the town of Rafina, northeast of the Greek capital of Athens. They acted after receiving notification from Danish authorities, who had received a call from someone in Greece saying they were among a group of 10 people who fled a forest fire in a boat.

The coast guard said it was unclear what type of vessel the 10 people were in.

Greece has deployed its entire fleet of water dropping planes and helicopters and military drones are being used to direct firefighters on the ground.

“We were unlucky. The wind changed and it came at us with such force that it razed the coastal area in minutes,” said Evangelos Bournous, mayor of the port town of Rafina, a sleepy mainland port that serves Greek holiday islands.

The dock area became a makeshift hospital as paramedics checked survivors when they came off coast guard vessels and private boats.

Regional Greek authorities have declared a state of emergency in the eastern and western parts of greater Athens, as fires fanned by gale-force winds raged through pine forests and seaside towns on either side of the Greek capital.

The fire in Mati village, some 29km east of Athens, was by far the country’s worst since blazes devastated the southern Peloponnese peninsula in August 2007, killing dozens. Monday’s fire was one of several that broke out in the country amid a sweltering heat wave.

“Mati doesn’t even exist as a settlement anymore,” one woman told Greece’s Skai TV.

“I saw corpses, burned-out cars. I feel lucky to be alive.”

Mati is in the Rafina region which is popular with local tourists, particularly pensioners and children at holiday camps.

The blaze has created such thick smoke that the main highways between the Peloponnese and the Greek mainland have been shut down and an orange haze has descended on Athens.

The first fire broke out in a pine forest near the seaside settlement of Kineta 50km west of Athens between the capital and Corinth. At least 150 firefighters were on the scene while five water-dropping planes and seven helicopters helped to fight the blaze from the air.

The second major fire broke out Monday afternoon in the Penteli area northeast of Athens. Local authorities said they were evacuating children’s summer camps, while dozens of homes and cars were destroyed.

The fire posed no immediate threat to Greece’s famed ancient monuments, but as it raged inland where children’s camps and holiday homes were hastily abandoned. Fleeing drivers clogged highways into the capital, hampering the firefighting effort, and flecks of ash swirled onto central Athens. ik/08:37

