Greek PM declares 3-day national mourning period for dozens killed by wild fires

Athens, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has declared three days of national mourning for dozens of people killed by wildfires that swept through seaside areas near Athens, AP reports.

The official death toll Tuesday from the deadly fires that broke out Monday stood at 50. There were fears the toll could rise as rescue crews searched through the charred remains of houses, while the coast guard scoured the seas. Many people fled to beaches, with some swimming out to sea to escape the choking smoke. More than 700 people were evacuated from beaches.

"Today Greece is mourning, and in memory of those who were lost, we are declaring a three-day period of mourning," Tsipras said. "But we mustn't let mourning overwhelm us, because these hours are hours of battle, unity, courage and above all solidarity."

Supreme Court Chief Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou on Tuesday ordered an investigation into the causes of the devastating fires in Attica. Dimitriou sent copies of press reports in the electronic media to the head of the Athens first-instance court prosecutors Ilias Zagoraios with instructions to investigate everything relating to the firest that caused dozens of deaths and extensive destruction of property.

At least 50 people lost their lives during the raging wildfires which broke out on Monday near Athens, according to the latest official statistics on Tuesday.

All victims were found at seaside resorts in eastern Attica, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos announced in a statement broadcast on Greek national broadcaster ERT.

Meanwhile, at least 156 people were hospitalized with burns, including 11 in critical condition, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll may further rise in the coming hours as an unclear number of persons was reported missing, according to local media.

Greece's Defense Council has dispatched specially trained members of the armed forces and National Guard to bolster fire-prevention patrols by civil protection authorities, as the country struggles to contain several wildfires, and particularly that of east Attica, which has claimed at least 50 lives so far.

Convened by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos on Tuesday morning after he flew over the blighted area east of the Greek capital earlier in the day, the council also announced that Greek and allied drones and air craft will be providing live aerial feeds to civil defense authorities from parts of the country that are at particular risk of fire or arson, Kathimerini reads.

"The 44th anniversary of the restoration of democracy in Greece is overshadowed by this tragedy," Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said, according to Greek national news agency AMNA.

Natural disasters know no boundaries and transcend disputes, says the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs while thanking everyone for offered assistance and support, MIA reports from Athens.

"We express our sincere gratitude to the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and FYROM, Nikola Dimitrov, for their swift reaction in offering their aerial firefighting capacities for the extinguishing of the deadly wildfires in Attica," says the MoFA.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras cut short a visit to Bosnia on Monday and returned to Athens to preside over an emergency response meeting with fire chiefs and government officials.

"We are dealing with something completely asymmetric," Mr Tsipras said.

Winds reached 80 kilometres per hour as authorities deployed the country's entire fleet of water-dropping planes and helicopters to give tourists time to escape.

Military drones remained in the air in the high winds to help officials direct more than 600 firefighters below.

It was the deadliest fire season to hit Greece in more than a decade. More than 60 people were killed in 2007 when huge fires swept across the southern Peloponnese region. sk/14:36

