Wildfires kill at least 74 in Greece: Fire Service

Athens, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - Raging wildfires killed 74 people including small children in Greece, devouring homes and forests as terrified residents fled to the sea to escape the flames, authorities said Tuesday.

Orange flames engulfed pine forests, turning them to ash and leaving lines of charred cars in the smoke-filled streets of seaside towns near Athens after the fires broke on Monday.

Rescuers rushed to evacuate residents and tourists stranded on beaches.

Others were overtaken by the flames in their homes, on foot or in their cars. AFP photographers saw the burnt bodies of humans and dogs.

The charred bodies of 26 people, including small children, were discovered in the courtyard of a villa at the seaside resort of Mati, 40 kilometres northeast of the capital, said rescuer Vassilis Andriopoulos.

They were huddled together in small groups, "perhaps families, friends or strangers, entwined in a last attempt to protect themselves as they tried to reach the sea", he said.

Video footage showed people fleeing by car as the tourist-friendly Attica region declared a state of emergency.

"I saw the fire move down the hill at around 6:00 pm and five or ten minutes later it was in my garden," said 60-year old Athanasia Oktapodi.

Her home is surround by dry pine trees.

Fire service spokeswoman Stavroula Maliri raised the overall death toll on Tuesday to 74 from an earlier count of 60.

She said the toll was not yet final since firefighters were still searching for victims.

Winds of more than 100 kilometres per hour in Mati caused a "sudden progression of fire" through the village, said Stavroula Maliri.

"Mati no longer exists," said the mayor of nearby Rafina, Evangelos Bournous. He added that more than a thousand buildings and 300 cars had been damaged.

The national government had earlier said at least 172 people were hurt, including 16 children, with 11 adults in a serious condition.

Officials said they were Greece's deadliest blazes in more than a decade.

Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras cut short a visit to Bosnia to return home. He announced three days of national mourning.

Anticipating questions about the high death toll and the emergency planning, Tsipras stressed the "extreme" scale of the fires.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said "15 fires had started simultaneously on three different fronts in Athens" on Monday.

The European Union activated its Civil Protection Mechanism after Greece sought help. Several countries said they were sending aircraft to help fight the flames.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted Tuesday that the EU "will spare no effort to help Greece and the Greek people".

Tsipras said "all emergency forces" have been mobilised to battle the fires.

Interior Minister Panos Skourletis said Tuesday the priority was to extinguish a fire that was still burning in Kineta, 50 kilometers from Athens.

Near the town of Marathon, residents fled to safety along the beach, while 600 children were evacuated from holiday camps in the area.

Officials raised the possibility the blazes could have been started deliberately by criminals out to ransack abandoned homes.

"I am really concerned by the parallel outbreak of these fires," Tsipras said.

Supreme court prosecutors announced they had opened an investigation into the causes of the fire.

Temperatures have climbed to 40 degrees Celsius but showers and falling temperatures were expected later in Athens. lk/17:51

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.