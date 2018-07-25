Greece: Death toll from wildfires hits 76

Athens, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - The death toll from Monday's wildfires on the east and west coasts of Greece’s Attica region has risen to 76, officials said.

The casualties topped 76 when two elderly people were found burnt at their house in Mati, east of Athens, which is located in Attica, according to the fire brigade, Anadolu Agency reports.

Fire Brigade spokesman Stavroula Mallire said the two fires injured 164 people, including at least 23 children, while more than 100 people were still missing.

Speaking to local TV channel SKAI, Rafina-Pikermi Mayor Evangelos Bournos said it is feared the death toll may reach 100.

Also, over 1,000 houses were destroyed, while hundreds of cars were unusable in Mati.

According to the Fire Department, 47 fires broke out in the country over the last 24 hours; 15 out of the total were around Athens.

The coastal region on the western side of Attica, Kineta -- around 54 kilometers (34 miles) west of Athens -- was evacuated when fires broke out Monday afternoon in a forest in Geraneia Mountains that surround the area.

The fire in Kineta region is yet to be brought under control.

Some casualties occurred when people were stuck in their homes or vehicles, or when they drowned in the sea while trying to escape the flames.

More than 700 people who escaped the fire and reached the shores were transported to safe areas by coast guard teams and private boats.

Meanwhile, the Greek High Court ordered an investigation into the wildfire. sk/08:46

