Greece wildfires death toll hits 80 as rescue efforts intensify
- Wednesday, July 25, 2018 6:02 PM
Athens, 25 July 2018 (MIA) - The number of deaths from the worst forest fires in Greece for more than a decade has risen to 80 as rescue workers intensified efforts to locate those who had gone missing, The Guardian reports.
Officials said crews were going from house to house and car to car in seaside communities ravaged by the wildfires near Athens on Wednesday.
The death of an 84-year-old, who had been one of an estimated 187 people injured, pushed the count up from 79 officially pronounced dead by the fire service.
At least nine people were in intensive care and 11 children had been taken to hospital, authorities said.
Meanwhile, emergency services reported being inundated with calls about missing people. Although no official number has been released, Ilias Psinakis, the mayor of Marathon, said there was no doubt the number of victims would rise.
“Unfortunately, the number is increasing,” he told Ant1 TV. “I think they found another five today – 40 people [in all] were missing by 5 o’clock this morning when I left the town hall.”
At least two-thirds of the houses in the Marathon district, which includes Mati, the coastal resort worst affected by the fires, had been burned, he said. “Of the 1,900 houses in Mati and the 1,100 in Neo Voutzas, two-thirds must have burned,” Psinakis said. “They are houses that are no longer inhabitable.”
It is Greece’s worst natural disaster since wildfires destroyed large tracts of the western Peloponnese in 2007. Sixty-three people died in the blazes 11 years ago, which affected a much larger geographical area. lk/18:01
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 8:02 PM | Turkish company ‘Murat Ticaret’ builds new plant in Skopje free trade zone
Turkish company ‘Murat Ticaret’ marked Wednesday the beginning of construction works on a plant in S...
- 7:07 PM | Macedonian Parliament elects SEC members
By 100 votes in favor Macedonian lawmakers elected Wednesday the members of the interim State Electi...
- 6:53 PM | Four Western Balkan countries urge Kosovo to fully revoke tariffs on produces
Agriculture ministers from Macedonia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a representative of Mon...
- 6:34 PM | Ambassador: Sweden supports Macedonia’s bid to wrap up its EU, NATO integration processes
Sweden’s Ambassador Mats Staffansson affirmed Wednesday his country support for Macedonia to wrap up...
- 6:10 PM | Skopje City Museum dedicates earthquake exhibit to young brigadiers
Skopje City Museum’s annual exhibition commemorating the 1963 earthquake—which killed 1070 and injur...