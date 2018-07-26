Flash flood strikes northern Athens suburb after squall
- Thursday, July 26, 2018 3:26 PM
Athens, 26 July 2018 (MIA) - A flash flood has struck a northern Athens suburb following a squall, with the Greek capital's fire department receiving 140 calls for assistance and to pump water from flooded homes and businesses.
Fire crews headed to an open-air parking lot in the suburb of Maroussi on Thursday to see if there were any people trapped in cars that were bobbing in a suddenly created muddy lake.
Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area and shut down a side road off the main highway leading north out of Athens.
The flash flood comes three days after a devastating wildfire northeast of Athens killed at least 82 people and injured more than 180. lk/15:24
