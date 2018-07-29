Pcolli: No one in Kosovo even thinks about partition

Prishtina, 29 July 2018 (MIA) - Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli says the partition of Kosovo and exchange of territories with Serbia would trample the country's sovereignty and no one in Kosovo even thinks about that debate, MIA reports from Prishtina.

Pacolli told Voice of America there are many other issues that need to be resolved with Serbia before even putting such a question on the negotiating table.

Pacolli attended a ministerial dedicated to religious freedoms at the U.S. Department of State, which also included Serbian FM Ivica Dacic.

Dacic assessed that the US administration "openly supports a compromise solution to the Kosovo problem," adding that Serbia should seize the moment. ik/10:12

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.