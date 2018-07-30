Turkish gov’t issues detention warrants 19 Gazi University personnel over alleged Gülen links

Ankara, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - Turkish government issued detention warrants on Monday for 19 former personnel of Gazi University who were dismissed by a government decree under the two-year-long state of emergency as part of massive post-coup witch hunt campaign targeting alleged member of the Gülen movement.

Following the issuance of warrants by Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office, 10 of them were detained. It was reported that one of the wanted are abroad and remaining 8 have been tried to be detained in 4 provinces across Turkey, the Stockholm Center for Freedom said.

The Turkish government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has arbitrarily fired 5,719 academics including professors from state universities within the last two years alone. A total of 2,465 academics, among them the nation’s top professors in various fields, lost their jobs when the government shut down 15 privately run universities. Hundreds of academics were jailed on dubious charges, and many others are just waiting their turn to be processed in Turkey’s abusive criminal justice system.

Also on Monday, following the issuance of detention warrants by Bursa Chief Prosecutor’s Office for 25 police officers who were dismissed by Turkish government under the state of emergency, police detained 21 of them over their alleged links to the Gülen movement. It was claimed that some of the detainees were alleged user of ByLock mobile phone messaging application. sk/11:39

###

