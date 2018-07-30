Athens pays respect to wildfire victims

Athens, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - Dozens of people gathered on Syntagma square in Athens on Monday night to commemorate the victims of the devastating blaze in the east coast of Attica that killed 91 people and injured scores exactly a week ago.

The vigil had been organized on social media and people started gathering at 21:00h, Kathimerini reports.

Attendants placed candles, flowers and messages on the square in front of the Greek Parliament. The date of July 23 was marked with candles.

Fanned by high winds, the blaze gutted seaside resorts where many Athens residents and retirees have holiday homes.

On Monday, coast guard divers recovered a body near Kokkino Limanaki.

Early in the morning, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras made an unannounced visit to Mati, to speak with engineers and rescue workers.

On his Twitter account, Tsipras said he had 'boundless respect' for those who fought 'against the odds' in the flames, AFP reported. lk/21:19

