NATO Europe commander visits Turkey

Ankara, 31 July 2018 (MIA) - NATO’s supreme allied commander Europe will visit Turkey on Wednesday for discussions focusing on Syria, Turkish sources told Anadolu Agency.

U.S. Gen. Curtis Scaparotti will meet with Turkish officials for talks on developments in northern Syria, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

On Thursday he will also visit Turkey's Incirlik air base in the southern Adana province and then proceed to the Aegean province of Izmir, the sources added.

Scaparotti last month had a telephone conversation with Gen. Hulusi Akar, then chief of General Staff and now Turkey’s defense minister.

The two generals reportedly discussed Manbij in northern Syria and exchanged views on some NATO issues. sk/10:38

