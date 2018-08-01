Nine injured in Belgrade fire

Belgrade, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - Nine persons have been injured in a fire in Belgrade municipality of Zemun late on Tuesday.

Seven fire-fighters and two residents suffered from smoke inhalation and burns in the fire that broke out in a furniture factory.

The fire also spread to a private home and several nearby vehicles. The police evacuated the local residents. ik/08:45

###

