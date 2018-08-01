МИА Лого
Wednesday, August 01, 2018, 

Wednesday, August 01, 2018  11:06 AM

Marjan Sarec close to forming new Slovenian government

Ljubljana, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - Marjan Sarec is close to forming a new coalition in Slovenia after The Left decided late Wednesday to endorse a minority government.

The Left leader Luka Mesec said the party decided not to take part in the government but was prepared to support it in exchange of realization of projects it deems are priority.

The Left took the decision after Sarec's other coalition partners rejected its proposals for a stoppage of the privatization process of state-owned companies and banks, lowering of defense costs, increase of company profit tax, removal of the wire fence at the Croatia border and some foreign policy adjustments.

However, Mesec said the party would endorse the minority government after the parties accepted The Left proposal for public healthcare, minimum pension and increase of the minimum salary.

The five parties that have agreed to join the coalition led by Sarec have 43 MP seats in the 90-member Slovenian parliament, three short of a majority. However, the support from the nine MPs of The Left would give the minority government a chance for election.

The conservative Slovenian Democratic Party of former PM Janez Jansa won 25 seats at the June 3 elections but did not manage to secure a majority towards forming a government. If Sarec fails in his attempt, then snap elections are expected this fall. ik/11:04

###

