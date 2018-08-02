No border between Kosovo and Albania as of Jan. 1: minister

Pristina, 2 August 2018 (MIA) - There will be no border between Kosovo and Albania as of 1 January 2019, Pandeli Majko has stated.

Majko, who serves as Albania's Minister for the Diaspora, was speaking at an event dedicated to the Kosovo diaspora in a town in central Kosovo, MIA's Pristina correspondent reported.

"The border between Albania and Kosovo should be opened. Albanian PM Edi Rama has told me that he had already made the decision and that free movement of people between Albania and Kosovo will start as of January 1," said Majko whose address was met by cheers from the crowd.

Kosovo PM Ramush Haradinaj and President Hashim Thaci were also in attendance. They have't commented yet on Majko's statement, Kosovo media report.

Majko has already served in Albania as prime minister and defense minister. ba/17:14

###

