Dodik: 'Should Kosovo enter the UN, the RS will ask for the same'

Belgrade, 3 August 2018 (MIA) - Should Kosovo be welcomed as a member country to the United Nations and other international institutions, the Government of Republika Srpska (RS), Bosnia’s Serb-dominated part, will ask for the same, RS President Milorad Dodik told Serbia’s Vecernje Novosti newspaper on Friday.

Dodik said that after Kosovo Albanians proclaimed independence, the Parliament of the semi-autonomous entity in Bosnia he presides over had adopted a resolution stating that, should new international principles and practices in recognition of the right of self-determination be implemented in the international community, the RS will seek official statehood status.

"This document is still valid and we will not give up on it," he said, adding that the discussion on Kosovo’s status should not be separated from the discussion on the status of the RS.

He also said a division of Kosovo should be discussed as a viable option.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, and today it is an internationally partially recognised state, with its political representatives engaging in EU-facilitated negotiations with representatives of Serbia on 'normalising the relationship' between them.

Since a Serbian minority dominates certain parts of Kosovo, Serbia is pushing for the establishment of a union of Serb municipalities, which would have a certain degree of autonomy.

A similar setup exists in Bosnia, as the Dayton Peace Treaty of 1995, which ended the war in the country, resulted in the establishment of two semi-autonomous entities, one dominated by Serbs, and the other shared by Bosniaks and Croats.

Dodik and his Alliance of Independent Social Democrats have been advocating for the RS to secede from Bosnia for years. sk/09:28

###

