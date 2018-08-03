Albania condemns hate speech, inappropriate chants at national day celebration

Tirana, 3 August 2018 (MIA) - Albania's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs says it regrets and condemns the hate speech and racist anti-Albanian chants at yesterday's event observing the Ilinden Uprising in Krusevo.

"We believe that these are the actions coming from a small group of people that are driven by extreme nationalist feelings and we hope that such incidents that incite ethnic hatred will remain isolated. The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs calls on the responsible institutions to investigate the instigators of violence and bring them to justice," it says in a statement.

Albania and Albanians have been and will be long-lasting friends of Macedonia, reads the statement. " We believe in the values of coexistence, in harmony and cooperation between our countries and our citizens." ba/16:34

