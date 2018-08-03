Use of mobile phones banned during classes in Albania's schools

Tirana, 3 August 2018 (MIA) - Albanian students and teachers will be not allowed to hold mobile phones during the lesson starting from the new school year in September 2018, Albanian Telegraphic Agency (ATA) reported on Friday.

According to ATA, Albanian Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Lindita Nikolla signed a decision on Friday, which will strictly forbid the use of mobile phones during the learning process by both students and teachers.

The decision comes into force immediately and is expected to be implemented in the new school year that begins on Sept. 17.

The decision clarifies the ban is effective during the learning process and classes, but not on holidays and other activities. lk/20:09

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.