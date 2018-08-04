Turkey's Erdogan threatens US with retaliatory sanctions

Ankara, 4 August 2018 (MIA) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced retaliatory sanctions against the US in response to escalating tensions over the case of an American pastor imprisoned in Turkey.

Speaking in Ankara on Saturday, Erdogan said Turkey would freeze assets of senior US officials. “I have told my colleagues to start the process of freezing the assets of the American justice minister and interior ministers if they have them.”

The president was speaking to the women's wing of his ruling Justice and Development Party. "The latest step taken by the US in the incident of Pastor Brunson in İzmir was not suitable to a strategic partner,” he said. “The US has displayed a serious disrespect with this step."

Earlier this week, the government of President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on two senior Turkish officials over the case of Andrew Brunson, who has been imprisoned on terrorism charges for the past two years.

Trump has been demanding his release. lk/13:52

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.