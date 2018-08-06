Vecernje Novosti: KFOR trains members of Kosovo Security Forces
- Monday, August 06, 2018 9:04 AM
Belgrade, 6 August 2018 (MIA) - The US KFOR soldiers train the members of Kosovo Security Forces (KSF) for weeks on mountain Bajgora as Kosovo’s future army, the Belgrade-based newspaper Vecernje Novosti reported.
The newspaper's sources state that training is being conducted for at least a hundred members of the KSF, who rotate at certain periods of time on Bajgora. According to the same source, US KFOR personnel besides training, they also arm the forces, Tanjug reports.
“KSF Command purchased 27 armored vehicles ‘hammer’ from Americans, while 24 were given as present,” sources told.
Vecernje Novosti reported that Kosovo Albanians are intensifying the exercises with the Americans within joint operation under the code name “Golden Saber.” sk/09:02
