Tuesday, August 07, 2018, 

Moscow: FM's head of political office barred from traveling to Russia

Tuesday, August 07, 2018  1:41 PM

Moscow: FM

Athens, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - Moscow's counter-measures involve a travel ban for the foreign minister's head of political bureau and an expulsion of two Greek diplomats.

In July, Athens expelled two Russian diplomats and barred two others from entering the country.

"Moscow's decision to impose a travel ban for the head of Nikos Kotzias' political bureau should be taken as a personal message to the foreign minister," Ta Nea daily says in a commentary, MIA reports from Athens.

Diplomatic sources in Athens described Moscow's reaction as “assymetric,” noting that Greece's move in July was in a response to “arbitrary” actions by Russian officials. ba/13:38

