Turkey forming space agency this year: minister

Ankara, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - Turkey will establish a space agency this year as set out in the country’s 100-day action plan, the minister of industry and technology said on Tuesday.

"Work to form the Turkish space agency will be completed as soon as possible," Mustafa Varank said in a statement.

He said the agency will set up a system that ensures coordination in the aerospace sector while protecting Turkey’s national interests, local media reported.

"Priority targets of the agency are to guide and coordinate the Turkish space sector, and manage international relations [concerning space] through a single desk," Varank said.

The new agency will pave the way for the establishment of a competitive indigenous industry, he said.

"We are forming the Turkish space agency in order to strengthen our aerospace industry, improve scientific infrastructure and human resources in the field of space technology, and further boost our capacities and abilities," he explained.

The agency will also pursue multilateral and bilateral cooperation with its international counterparts while protecting Turkey's rights at the United Nations, he added. ba/13:05

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.