Serbia President: No easy, simple and painless solution for Kosovo

Belgrade, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - Serbia needs a solution for Kosovo as soon as possible and there is no easy, simple and painless solution to the issue, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"I have never promised such solution, and such a solution doesn't even exist, it exists only for not serious and irresponsible people," Vucic told an urgent press conference.

Belgrade, he added, has met all the obligations stemming from the Brussels Agreement, whereas Pristina has yet to establish the Community of Serb Municipalities.

President Vucic said that there were two ways for Serbs to do it on their own. However, he said, there is a risk of unilateral reaction on Pristina's part, which is what many around the world are waiting for, because it could open doors for a final showdown of Pristina with North Kosovo.

"Serbia picks the moment when it wants to make steps in the framework of its interests by cooperating with the Serb List in Kosovo to meet the rights of Serbs," Vucic said giving advice to Kosovo Serbs.

We will keep fighting in order to get as much as we can and to lose as little as possible," the President noted saying he would continue to insist on the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities.

He said he had been close to reaching a compromise agreement with Kosovo, but realized that a few people wanted it and that it could polarize Serbia.

The people will make the final decision in a referendum provided that some kind of solution, if ever, is reached with Kosovo, Vucic told reporters. ba/15:05

###

