Wednesday, August 08, 2018, 

Markovic promised nothing to Vucic: Montenegro gov't

Wednesday, August 08, 2018  8:42 AM

Podgorica, 8 August 2018 (MIA) - The Montenegro government has denied claims of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic had promised him support before important dates during a visit to Belgrade in 2017.

"PM Markovic promised nothing to Serbian President Vucic and discussed only the enhancement of the position of the Serbian community in Montenegro," said the government.

In this context, Markovic said that Montenegro wanted a sincere discussion on the issue, free of mediators or platforms by political parties.

The reaction comes after Vucic ironically thanked Montenegro for supporting Serbian interests by sending a Montenegro army officer at the observance of military operation "Storm" in Croatia. ik/08:41

