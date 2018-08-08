Markovic promised nothing to Vucic: Montenegro gov't
- Wednesday, August 08, 2018 8:42 AM
Podgorica, 8 August 2018 (MIA) - The Montenegro government has denied claims of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic had promised him support before important dates during a visit to Belgrade in 2017.
"PM Markovic promised nothing to Serbian President Vucic and discussed only the enhancement of the position of the Serbian community in Montenegro," said the government.
In this context, Markovic said that Montenegro wanted a sincere discussion on the issue, free of mediators or platforms by political parties.
The reaction comes after Vucic ironically thanked Montenegro for supporting Serbian interests by sending a Montenegro army officer at the observance of military operation "Storm" in Croatia. ik/08:41
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:12 AM | Macedonia ranks 27th in tomatoes export, 33rd in watermelon export in the world
Macedonia is ranked 27th in tomatoes exports and 33rd in watermelon exports, independent education a...
- 9:07 AM | Former Karpos mayor Jakimovski questioned in court
Former Karpos mayor Stevco Jakimovski has been taken for questioning before a pre-trial judge in the...
- 8:42 AM | Markovic promised nothing to Vucic: Montenegro gov't
The Montenegro government has denied claims of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that Montenegro Pr...
- 8:42 AM | U.S. finalizes next China tariff list targeting $16 billion in imports
The United States will begin collecting 25 percent tariffs on another $16 billion (1.8 trillion yen)...
- 8:36 AM | MCIC poll: Majority of citizens to vote at upcoming referendum in Macedonia
Over 40 percent (namely 41.5%) of the citizens of Macedonia are set to say ‘yes’ to the referendum q...