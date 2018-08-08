Kosovo PM: No change of borders

Vlore, 8 August 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo's borders shouldn't be changed, they have been established as a result of wars, Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said reiterating he was against the idea of changing of borders and exchange of territories.

Shortly after the news conference of Kosovo President Hashim Thaci held in Pristina regarding the matter, Haradinaj responded by saying there would be 'no border change' and noted that this issue was unacceptable for him.

"The borders shouldn't be touched, they have been established as a result of wars. Unfortunately, for the people in the Balkans, these wars were tragic. Today's reality is completely the result of these wars. We should be consolidating our achievements, therefore I reiterate that to open an issue on correcting borders for me is unacceptable. Borders cannot be moved by words," stated Haradinaj from the Albanian city of Vlore.

Haradinaj's hours-long trip to Vlore is taking place in the midst of a heated debate in Kosovo involving Hashim Thaci's idea about change of borders and exchange of territories with Serbia.

In the meantime, President Thaci told a news conference on Wednesday that Kosovo would not be partitioned and no swapping of territories would take place. He said he had only suggested 'correction of borders.' ba/14:05

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.