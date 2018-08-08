No Kosovo partition, no autonomy for Serbs, only border corrections, says Thaci
- Wednesday, August 08, 2018 6:16 PM
Pristina, 8 August 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo President Hashin Thaci continues to promote his idea about 'border corrections' with Serbia at daily news conferences.
He proposes that Presevo, a predominantly Albanian municipality in Serbia - should become part of Kosovo and that Serbia should get nothing from Kosovo's territory, MIA reports from Pristina.
Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Thaci reiterated that Kosovo won't be partitioned and Kosovo's Serbs won't get autonomy.
"Correction of borders means that Presevo should become part of Kosovo, but Kosovo won't be divided and Serbs won't get autonomy," he said.
Thaci said he was fully committed to reaching a final peace deal with Serbia. The President added that he had started urging for border correction after a request of representatives of Albanians in south Serbia being 'the only opportunity to legalize their demands.'
"Border corrections means Presevo, Medvegja and Bujanovac to belong to Kosovo. It should be a transparent and peaceful process between Kosovo and Serbia," Thaci stated.
Thaci's 'border correction' proposal has been met by criticism by all relevant political factors of the Albanians in Kosovo. ba/18:15
