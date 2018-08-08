US urges Belgrade, Pristina to work on agreement that ensures stability for both countries, entire region

Washington, 8 August 2018 (MIA) - The US State Department calls on Belgrade and Pristina to avoid any negative rhetoric and work together for an agreement that ensures stability for both countries and the region, The Voice of America reported on Wednesday.

The US administration maintains that the essence of any agreement on the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo must come from the sides involved in the talks, the State Department says.

‘We will continue to support both sides and the European Union as broker of this dialogue. Kosovo and Serbia need to come up with an applicable and sustainable agreement which does not cause instability in any of the countries or the region. This requires vision and flexibility by both sides’, the statement says.

The US State Department encourages the sides to take full control of the process, avoid any negative rhetoric and work together in a constructive way.

The Voice of America also notifies that ideas for Kosovo partition, land swap and ‘correction' of borders have been promoted recently by both Belgrade and Pristina as part of the process for normalizing the relations between Serbia and Kosovo.

The talks between Kosovo and Serbia are expected to resume in September. lk/19:39

###

