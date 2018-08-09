70% of Albanian youth seek to emigrate to a European country
Tirana, 9 August 2018 (MIA) - Data from several international organizations' reports show that around 70% of young people in Albania seek to emigrate to an EU country. Young people face a lack of opportunities, social and economic policies and participation in the decision-making institutions, issues which affect their lives.
These alarming indicators are included report made public by Children's Human Rights Centre of Albania (CRCA) and the Albanian National Youth Network (ANYN) ahead of International Youth Day – August 12.
Altin Hazizaj, CRCA President, said that reports shows that 70% of the young people want to emigrate in the EU as they face a lack of opportunities, social and economic policies.
According to the report, one of the major challenges for young people in the country remains unemployment. About 81% of youth organizations reportedly did not have Government support for the promotion and empowerment of youth promotion programs.
The latest data from the International Labour Organization (ILO) show that Albania is ranked number one in Europe for youth unemployment. sk/08:53
