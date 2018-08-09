Greek PM Tsipras presents new civil protection plan

Athens, 9 August 2018 (MIA) - The General Secretariat of Civil Protection will be abolished and replaced by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), which will be an autonomous state agency subject to the Interior Ministry, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said during the presentation of the new civil protection plan on Thursday.

He said that head of the new national agency would be a person with recognised experience and operational skills as well as well as scientific expertise, local media reported.

The agency shall include a permanent and standing scientific council, with representatives from all the Greek science research institutes involved in natural disasters. Additionally, in the agency structure and will be headed by a standing and permanent management directorate comprising the Fire Brigade, the Greek Police, the Greek Red Cross, the Coast Guard, the National Ambulance Service (EKAB), volunteer groups, the Armed Forces General Staff, the Forestry Service, the Infrastructures Ministry's technical services and the main research institutes of Greece, and educational institutes.

Moreover, the government has already ensured the total funding of the programme for the radical reorganisation and upgrading of the country's capability to be shielded from future natural disasters, Tsipras said.

The earmarked funds of EUR 500 million are provided from the European Investments Bank, European Development Fund and the National Programme of State Investments.

The PM also invited Max Planck Institute researcher Johann Georg Goldammer to set up a committee under the aegis of the UN-affiliated Global Fire Monitoring Center (GFMC) to investigate the factor that led to the Mati wildfire tragedy and propose measures to prevent such events from recurring, ANA-MPA reported.

Tsipras said that he wanted the future committee to investigate facts and produce a report with necessary changes and policies Greece should adopt to prevent such deadly catastrophes in the future. lk/16:33

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.