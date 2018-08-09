Official London against redrawing of Balkan borders

Pristina, 9 August 2018 (MIA) – Calls for redrawing of the Balkan borders may bring instability to the region, the UK Embassy in Kosovo said on Thursday.

‘We believe that calls for changing the national borders may be destabilizing,’ the embassy told the Radio Free Europe – Albanian language program.

The British government, the embassy said, supports a normalization of the relations between Kosovo and Serbia, which is crucial for the security, stability and prosperity of both countries and the region as a whole.

Yesterday, the US State Department called on Belgrade and Pristina to avoid any negative rhetoric and work together for an agreement that would ensure stability for both countries and the region.

‘We will continue to support both sides and the European Union as broker of this dialogue. Kosovo and Serbia need to come up with an applicable and sustainable agreement which does not cause instability in any of the countries or the region. This requires vision and flexibility by both sides’, the US State Department said.

Ideas for Kosovo partition, land swap and ‘correction' of borders have been promoted recently by both Belgrade and Pristina as part of the process for normalizing the relations between Serbia and Kosovo.

The talks between Kosovo and Serbia are expected to resume in September. lk/20:18

