Erdogan vows Turkish economy will grow stronger

Ankara, 10 August 2018 (MIA) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country will continue to grow despite what he described as an "attack" on the Turkish lira.

Delivering a speech in the northern city of Gumushane on Friday, Erdogan recalled that the economy had grown by 7.4 percent in the first quarter of 2018, The Associated Press reports.

Erdogan said: "We won't allow anyone to deter us from our goals... Despite the attacks conducted via the currency rate, we will continue to grow in the second quarter and end 2018 with a record rate."

The Turkish leader also hailed economic ties with Russia, saying as many as 6 million Russians tourists would visit Turkey this year.

He said: "Of course these relations, these contacts make us stronger."

