МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, August 10, 2018, 

Erdogan vows Turkish economy will grow stronger

Friday, August 10, 2018  8:32 PM

Erdogan vows Turkish economy will grow stronger

Ankara, 10 August 2018 (MIA) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country will continue to grow despite what he described as an "attack" on the Turkish lira.

Delivering a speech in the northern city of Gumushane on Friday, Erdogan recalled that the economy had grown by 7.4 percent in the first quarter of 2018, The Associated Press reports. 

Erdogan said: "We won't allow anyone to deter us from our goals... Despite the attacks conducted via the currency rate, we will continue to grow in the second quarter and end 2018 with a record rate."

The Turkish leader also hailed economic ties with Russia, saying as many as 6 million Russians tourists would visit Turkey this year.

He said: "Of course these relations, these contacts make us stronger." lk/20:32

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
8/10/2018 3:11:18 PM Is Turkey heading for an economic crisis?
7/28/2018 11:01:04 AM Turkey's Erdogan plans state visit to Germany: Bild newspaper
7/10/2018 5:34:12 PM Erdogan's first decrees: Power to pick central bank, military chiefs
6/26/2018 8:35:47 AM US urges Turkey to strengthen its democracy
6/25/2018 8:35:56 AM Erdogan declared winner of Turkey presidential polls

Mosaic

Marie Curie named most influential woman in history by poll

Pioneering physicist and chemist Marie Curie has b...

Transgender athletes allowed to compete in 2019 Crossfit games

CrossFit announced that it will allow transgender ...

New Zealand PM vows her daughter will learn Māori

New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern has pledged that...

The West Hollywood City Council wants to remove Trump’s star from the Walk of Fame

The city of West Hollywood wants President Donald ...

Tokyo med school admits it altered tests to keep women out

One of Japan’s most prestigious medical universiti...

Top