Groups of illegal migrants from Middle East arrive in Albania

Tirana, 13 August 2018 (MIA) - Groups of illegal migrants from the Middle East, who cross the green belt on the border with Greece, are frequently entering Albanian territory.

The regional police directorate in Korca confirms that they discover groups of migrants, including women and children, almost every day.

“Groups of migrants are frequently entering the Albanian territory through the green belt from Greece. On average, the groups are consisted of at least twenty people, including women and children. Yesterday, we discovered a group of 25 people, including children and elderly people. Syrians, Iraqis and Palestinians are among the illegal migrants. The previous day, we also discovered a group of 20 illegal migrants, the regional police directorate said in press release.

After migrants gave statements to the Border and Migration Office, they were transported to the Babru centre near Tirana.

As of mid of June the Albanian border police have taken additional measures along the border with Greece to stop the illegal migrants whose number has increased significantly. sk/09:15

###

