Demands for Vucic's arrest 'a call for coup', says Minister Stefanovic

Belgrade, 13 August 2018 (MIA) - The opposition demanding that President Aleksandar Vucic should be arrested is a 'call for coup', said Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic.

"I don't want to interfere in the work of public prosecutors or in the work of courts. But, it is evident that this is an offence and a call to undermine the constitutional order and laws. If they don't recognize such a crime here, I don't know where they could find it," Stefanovic told TV Pink.

He accused the leaders of the joined opposition coalition, Alliance for Serbia, of being 'an octopus that want to reclaim power' without having the support of the people.

The reaction of the Serbian Minister and Deputy Premier comes after a tweet was posted by the opposition leader, Bosko Obradovic, calling the army and the police to arrest Vucic for his statement that he was in favor of 'delimitation with the Albanians in Kosovo.' ba/13:38

