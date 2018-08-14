Vecernje novosti: Moscow ready to support Republika Srpska's independence

Belgrade, 14 August 2018 (MIA) – Moscow is ready to support Republika Srpska in raising the issue of its independence from Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially in light of the upcoming negotiations regarding Kosovo, claims Belgrade's newspaper Vecernje novosti.

According to the paper, Republika Srpska's President Milorad Dodik is expected to receive this message during the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Sarajevo and Banja Luka on September 16 and 17.

Vecernje novosti claims that Moscow has, through unofficial channels, already 'sent signals' to Belgrade and Banja Luka it has 'carefully considered and accepted the hard stance' Dodik has taken that if Kosovo becomes a member of the UN, then Republika Srpska will also 'set a course towards independence.'

Lavrov will arrive in Bosnia and Herzegovina only a day after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Moscow scheduled for September 15, the newspaper writes.

According to Vecernje novosti, the main topic of conversation between Putin and Vucic will be resolving the Kosovo issue.

