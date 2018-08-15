British government opposes Kosovo’s Thaci idea on territorial division
- Wednesday, August 15, 2018 10:02 AM
Pristina, 15 August 2018 (MIA) - The British government is categorically against the idea of Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on division of territories, said British Ambassador Ruairí O'Connell in an interview with Pristina-based T7 television.
Borders are written in words, but they change with bullets,” O'Connell said, adding that the change of border between Kosovo and Serbia would cause other precedents in the Balkans.
He said he did not see the difference between the “border correction”, as Thaci calls it, and the exchange of territories, MIA reports from Pristina.
He said that although there is currently no normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, but the final dialogue and the final agreement will certainly bring it. sk/10:02
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 1:19 PM | Five poetry books shortlisted for SPE's Miladinov Brothers 2018 award
Five poetry collections made the shortlist for this year's Miladinov Brothers Award, which the Strug...
- 1:15 PM | Sekerinska and Schweitzer-Bluhm: Macedonia’s NATO membership is a chance for safe region and prosperity
NATO membership is a chance for safe region and peaceful environment for citizens, Defence Minister ...
- 1:12 PM | Macedonian universities again missing from Shanghai Ranking
Macedonian universities again have been left out of the Shanghai Ranking of the world's best univers...
- 11:28 AM | Sekerinska to attend U.S. Army drills at Krivolak
Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska and U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Micaela Schweitzer-Bluh...
- 11:01 AM | Flutist Elvis Rudi and pianist Marin Gjollma to give concert in Ohrid
Flutist Elvis Rudi and pianist Marin Gjollma will perform at St. Sophia on Wednesday evening as part...