British government opposes Kosovo’s Thaci idea on territorial division

Pristina, 15 August 2018 (MIA) - The British government is categorically against the idea of Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on division of territories, said British Ambassador Ruairí O'Connell in an interview with Pristina-based T7 television.

Borders are written in words, but they change with bullets,” O'Connell said, adding that the change of border between Kosovo and Serbia would cause other precedents in the Balkans.

He said he did not see the difference between the “border correction”, as Thaci calls it, and the exchange of territories, MIA reports from Pristina.

He said that although there is currently no normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, but the final dialogue and the final agreement will certainly bring it. sk/10:02

