Turkey says ready to discuss issues with U.S. without threats

Ankara, 16 August 2018 (MIA) - Turkey is ready to discuss its ongoing issues with the United States as long as there are no threats, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, amid a widening dispute between the NATO allies that has sent the Turkish currency plunging, Reuters reports.

Speaking to ambassadors in Ankara, Cavusoglu also said Turkey's relations with the European Union were on a firmer basis and normalizing once again.

He said he would meet with the European Commission's deputy head Frans Timmermans to speed up talks on visa liberalization for Turks, while Turkish and Russian working groups would hold talks on visa-free travel to Russia after the Muslim Eid holiday next week. sk/09:09

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.