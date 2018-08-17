Western countries have already delineated Serbia, says Vucic

Belgrade, 17 August 2018 (MIA) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic commenting on statements of Germany's Angela Merkel and the US regarding the ideas for delineation said that Germany and the Unites States had already delineated Serbia and were against changing of borders.

"They have already delineated us, they all have. The US, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Australia, Canada, etc. they all consider Kosovo to be independent and whole. When they say they are against delineation, it means they are against changing of borders that they had establish to our detriment. People must understand this. And I am the one being attacked in this country, because I don't accept these borders," Vucic told Radio Television Serbia.

He said he won't discuss concrete solutions for Kosovo, because 'there aren't any.' However, Serbia is sending three basic goals - preservation of peace, protection of state interests and territory, and protection of the rights and the safety of the Serbian people in Kosovo," Vucic stressed.

The Serbian President said he would visit Kosovo on September 9. ba/13:03

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.