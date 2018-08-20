МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Monday, August 20, 2018, 

Gunshots fired at U.S. Embassy in Ankara, no casualties

Monday, August 20, 2018  9:03 AM

Gunshots fired at U.S. Embassy in Ankara, no casualties

Ankara, 20 August 2019 (MIA) – Several gunshots were fired from a vehicle at the U.S. embassy in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Monday, hitting a window in a security post but causing no casualties, Reuters reports citing CNN Turk.
 
The broadcasting service said police teams were searching for the assailants who fled in a white car after the attack, which occurred around 5 a.m. (0200 GMT).

The attack coincided with a deepening row between Ankara and Washington over the trial of a U.S. pastor in Turkey. mr/09:03

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS
Top