RTS: Pristina claims border demarcation preparations under way

Belgrade, 20 August 2018 (MIA) - A Kosovo government commission on border demarcation has started preparations by collecting documents to mark the border line with central Serbia, it has been reported.

Commission chairman Shpejtim Bulliqi said he saw 'no obstacle to mark the border line', Radio Television Serbia reported citing Pristina-based media outlets.

"Preparations in the commission, collection of documents and strategy preparations have started by a request of Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj. There are certain changes in border lines. However, all these changes along the border line are backed up by documents and political decision," stated Bulliqi.

It can be expected the issue of 'border correction' to be discussed at the upcoming meeting in Brussels between Kosovo's Hashim Thaci and Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic.

